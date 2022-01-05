Samsung Odyssey Ark Is a 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor That Can Be Rotated Vertically Too

Samsung displayed a lot of OLED TVs and gaming monitors at CES but nothing beats that 55-inch Odyssey Ark, a curved & rotatable gaming monitor.

Samsung Shows Off The Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Gaming Monitor With A Curved + Rotatable Panel

While the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 powers the MiniLED 4K 240 Hz era, the Odyssey Ark takes things to the next level by introducing a curved and rotatable panel on a 55-inch gaming display.

The Samsung Gaming Hub, meanwhile, offers an all-in-one platform for discovering and playing cloud and console games, and is set to launch on the company’s 2022 Smart TVs and monitors. Lastly, The Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch, flexible and curved gaming screen that takes immersion to the next level with a multi-view experience that allows users to play games, video chat with friends and watch gaming videos at the same time. Odyssey Ark is a next-generation flexible monitor perfect for people doing everything from editing to gaming at home. The Ark is the new industry-leading gaming display with a curved 55-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio. The HAS (Height Adjustable Stand), pivot and tilt functionality, in addition to advanced ergonomic design, offers every gamer optimal comfort. This new vertical cockpit-style rotating display provides a new gaming experience and allows portrait or landscape orientation for multi-tasking and multi-window setup. Multiview options allow users to adjust Odyssey Ark exactly how they want it with a totally adaptable screen size to fit the game or the program without compromising its 4K display and bright, colorful images. The monitor also features a wireless, dial controller to manage lighting and the interface.

The cockpit-style view that Samsung is offering with the Odyssey Ark looks really cool but the practical usage is up for question as you'd require around 5 feet of headroom to rotate this massive 55" fully and we are talking about an insane curve (actual number unknown).

Here is a first look at the INSANE Odyssey Ark from @Samsung! This is a curved 55" 4K Monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio... Can do some serious gaming/multitasking on this! #ces #samsung pic.twitter.com/Y82hbeY9gg — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) January 5, 2022

Samsung didn't go into many details but it looks like the Odyssey ARK will leverage from the Quantum-DOT OLED technology that it has introduced on its other gaming monitors. The Ark is aimed at content creators and gamers though we don't see any game making practical use of a curved vertical display, that too a 55-inch monster!

Samsung also didn't share any pricing or availability details for the Odyssey Ark but this beast of a display is likely to cost a lot of money.