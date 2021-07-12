Galaxy S22 Ultra to Arrive With 200MP Camera With Olympus Branding

Previous reports suggested that Samsung had taken a backseat when it came to megapixel count on smartphones. However, one Korean media outlet disagrees with those predictions, claiming that the top-tier model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will not just arrive with a 200MP camera, but it will feature ‘Olympus’ branding.

New Report Also Claims Samsung Will Launch the New Galaxy S22 Series in January

Out of the five rear cameras rumored on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pulse News reports that the main one will be a 200MP sensor. It is unclear how Japanese optics giant Olympus will fit into this branding partnership with Samsung. Seeing as how the Korean giant already manufactured flagships in the past that took excellent images and video, we feel that adding Olympus into the mix could either be done to rack in additional sales thanks to the name of another company.

Samsung is also reported to give the less expensive Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus a bump in the rear camera specs. Both models could feature a 50MP upgrade compared to the 12MP main sensor on the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. However, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will lack two additional rear cameras support for the S Pen, as well as premium materials such as a glass front and back.

Regardless of the differences between the three models, the report states that all of them are rumored to launch in January. While an exact date is not given, Samsung may start taking pre-orders immediately after its presentation is over, with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra likely available to purchase during the first week of February. Of course, nothing is confirmed for the time being, and Samsung’s plans may vary considerably compared to what the report states.

With that being said, treat this information with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates.

News Source: Pulse News