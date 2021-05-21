Samsung is Hoping to Sell Around 6 Million Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Phones

It should not surprise that Samsung focuses on foldable devices even though foldable phones are more expensive to manufacture and have more issues than your standard smartphones. This also results in a smaller sales number because people want their phones to last. However, that does not change the fact that Samsung has ambitious plans for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to a report from TheElec, Samsung has decided to set a goal of shipping between 6 and 7 million foldable devices with the next-generation devices. The plan depends on releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which are rumored to launch in August later this year.

Samsung Plans on Going Big with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Sales Goals

Breaking down the sales goal, Samsung is betting that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the winner of foldable devices, and the company is aiming to sell 3.5 million to 4 million units of the Flip 3. In contrast, Samsung is expecting to sell only 2.5 to 3 million Galaxy Z Fold 3 units. Still an impressive number.

Samsung Electronics is expected to ship 2.5 million to 3 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and 3.5 million to 4 million units of the Z Flip 3. This year, Samsung Electronics set its foldable phone shipment target to 6 million to 7 million units, which is 2.4 to 2.8 times last year’s, as a result of reflecting the expectation that as the foldable phone series enters its third year…

One of the industry insiders decided to discuss how aiming for 3 million foldable units sold is more "realistic" than going for 6 million. Back in 2020, Samsung missed its goal of 4.5 million units and only managed to ship 2.5 million devices. Granted, the lower number of units shipped can largely be attributed to the economic impact that the pandemic had. The report also talks about some specs of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, which includes S-Pen support, 7.7-inch internal display, and more.

Are you planning on buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3? Let us know your thoughts.