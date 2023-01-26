Samsung is Going to Keep Using Snapdragon Chipsets Until its Own Chipset is Ready

For the longest time, Samsung has been using a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets in their smartphones, and while that worked, for the most part. Many users simply weren't happy due to the Exynos chips performing poorly, and sometimes, to the extent that users felt like using two entirely different phones.

This started changing last year when the Galaxy S22 series had Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in more regions than expected. This year, every single version of the Galaxy S23 will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

All Galaxy S23 variants will be running on an exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will use an exclusive version of Snapdragon that only Samsung has its hands on. And while this would indicate that Exynos is out of the question, that does not seem so, at least based on the recent report that has surfaced.

There are two reports today, one suggests that Samsung Electronics will stick largely to Snapdragon chipsets for not just the upcoming Galaxy S23 phones but all the phones coming in the future. However, this will only be the case until Samsung's own chip is finally ready.

Now, we know that Samsung already has the Exynos chipset, but the company is apparently working on something that will help with the issues that Exynos chipsets have faced lately. Sadly, very little is known about the chipset that Samsung is working on. Still, for now, you can expect all future Samsung Galaxy phones to support a Snapdragon chipset, and in the case of flagships, overclocked offerings.

Do you think Samsung should develop its own chipset or just go ahead with using the Snapdragon offerings in the market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.