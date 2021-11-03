Samsung is Developing a New Exynos Chip for Entry-Level Phones

Samsung's Exynos 2100 was a big jump not just in terms of performance but in terms of efficiency as well. With future Samsung chips, the company will start integrating AMD Radeon GPUs, starting with the Exynos 2200 scheduled to debut in the Galaxy S22 series. Now, it is being said that Samsung could be launching a new Exynos chipset for entry-level Galaxy phones.

Samsung Is Working Hard to Make Exynos a Common SoC in Its Lineup

According to Ice Universe, a renowned tipster, Samsung will soon Exynos 1280 mobile chipset. Since the specifications are not as good as Exynos 1080, this could mean that you are looking at an entry-level chipset that would make its way to affordable smartphones and tablets. However, at this point, we still have no information on the number of cores, fabrication process, GPU, or other information. However, there is a possibility that the Exynos 1280 might come with 5G connectivity, which makes a lot of sense due to the increase in popularity of 5G connectivity.

Unlike 2021 or the years prior, most of the Galaxy phones that are coming in the future will have Exynos chipsets instead of using MediaTek or Qualcomm. This is a good move because this way, Samsung will have tighter control over the supply.

5nm Exynos 1280,coming soon

Strangely, its specification is lower than Exynos 1080

For entry-level models — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 3, 2021

There are also other rumors that Samsung is working on at least two high-end Exynos processors, a mid-range chipset, and an entry-level Exynos chipset. This goes to show that we are going to see more Galaxy phones with these chips.

Another thing that I would like to point out here is that much like the Exynos 1080; there is a chance that the Exynos 1280 might not debut in a Samsung phone and might be shown in some other phone.

In either case, I am looking forward to seeing what Samsung has done with their entry-level chipsets, and honestly, I am excited about seeing more and more Exynos chips in Galaxy phones. It is a power move that could finally let Samsung have complete control over their hardware and software, making Galaxy phones even better.