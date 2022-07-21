Menu
Samsung’s New ‘Hexa²pixel’ Trademark Leaks out, Will Likely Be Used for Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera

Omar Sohail
Jul 21, 2022
Samsung is rumored to bring camera upgrades to the Galaxy S23 series, and just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it is likely that the Korean manufacturer will pool in additional resources to make the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra stand out. One of those ways is to bring advanced optics technology to the top-tier handset, along with a new trademark, which according to a new leak, is called Hexa²pixel.

New Trademark Might Suggest a 6-in-1 Binning Technique, Given That the Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Rumored to Ship With an Outrageous Primary Camera

On TM View, the term Hexa²pixel was spotted, with the trademark filing belonging to none other than Samsung. Apparently, the trademark was approved on July 19, as suggested in the image below, which is why we are seeing it pop up now. We believe it will be used in marketing material to make the Galaxy S23 Ultra more appealing to customers. We have reported previously that the new flagship is rumored to arrive with a brand new unannounced 200MP main camera.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Future Galaxy A Phones Could Ship without a Depth Sensor

The remaining configurations of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s imaging system remain in the dark for now, but the term Hexa²pixel could be derived from Hexa, meaning six so that 200MP could allow for a 6-in-1 binning technique to allow the camera to work its magic. Samsung has had a past of launching sensors with a high megapixel count, but reviewers and testers alike have stated that apart from a large number of megapixels, competing devices churn out equal or better imaging results.

We will see if the rumored 200MP camera and the Hexa²pixel trademark could bring something different to the table and raise the bar. However, assuming there is no correlation between the two, Samsung is reported to bring new sensors to the front of the Galaxy S23 series, which will be considered a massive improvement. Unfortunately, do not expect any telephoto upgrades arriving for the base version, or the Galaxy S23 Plus, as Samsung will probably want divert its focus on the Galaxy S23 Ultra when it arrives in early 2023.

If you have any idea what the trademark Hexa²pixel is for, please share your thoughts in the comments.

News Source: TM View

