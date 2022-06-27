Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Will Not Get Telephoto Camera Upgrades

Samsung introduced telephoto camera upgrades to the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus after four long years, which would have been seen as a welcomed addition. The company may give the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus a selfie camera uplift, but as far as telephoto cameras go, those are reported to be the same.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, to Retain 3x Optical Zoom for Its Telephoto Camera

Just like this year, Samsung will reportedly give the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus the same telephoto setup, which includes a 10MP sensor that supports up to a 3x optical zoom. These specifications unearthed by GalaxyClub may hint that the Korean phone manufacturer has no intentions of equipping the aforementioned models with high-end cameras. This decision will leave room for the company to pool its resources on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is rumored to feature a 200MP main rear camera.

Galaxy S23 Series Will Not Ship With an Under-Display Front-Facing Camera, Claims Supply Chain Sources

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus may also retain the 50MP primary shooter as the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, though it is not confirmed if Samsung will re-use the same sensor or an improved version. Regardless of the megapixel count, smartphone cameras usually rely on the physical size of the sensor, the individual size of the pixels, and other factors to help bolster image and video quality.

Even if Samsung sticks to the same 50MP main camera and 10MP telephoto units for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, what the company can do is introduce some improved software magic that processes better images. The ultrawide camera could also use an upgrade, but we do not believe that will happen, given that Samsung is expected to market the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023 heavily instead of the remaining two models.

Both upcoming flagships may feature Samsung’s Exynos 2300, with units sold in some regions featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So far, that is all our information, but more updates will likely drop in the coming weeks.

News Source: GalaxyClub