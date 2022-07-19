Menu
Company

Galaxy S23 Ultra will Sport an Unannounced 200-Megapixel Sensor

Furqan Shahid
Jul 19, 2022
Galaxy S23 Ultra will Sport an Unannounced 200-Megapixel Sensor

Even though the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still some time away from going official, it is safe to say that those who skipped on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be looking forward to getting their hands on the next big thing. Now, we do not have a lot of details about the upcoming flagship but a new tip suggests that the flagship is going to be using a brand new, unannounced 200-megapixel camera sensor that will be making the waves in the market.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Be a Photography Behemoth

For those wondering, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be using Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 or the ISOCELL HM3 sensors. Why? Well, the HM1 was already used by other companies and the HM3 has been arounced since May.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Official Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Renders Leave Nothing to Imagination

According to a renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor that is still not out; this eliminates both the HM1 and HP3 since both of them have been on the market.

At the time of writing, we do not know anything about the mysterious 200-megapixel sensor that is destined for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it could be a variation of the HM3 with some improvements. However, I actually want Samsung to finally move to a 1-inch sensor, considering how flagships are already catching up.

At this moment, only time will tell what Samsung has in stores for everyone waiting for the Galaxy S23 series. It is safe to say that we will not be hearing anything about these flagships any time soon, but we might get some information towards the end of the year.

Despite the fact that Samsung is currently busy working on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S23 series is already in development. We will be hearing more about the devices as we move forward in the year.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order