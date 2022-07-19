Galaxy S23 Ultra will Sport an Unannounced 200-Megapixel Sensor

Even though the Galaxy S23 Ultra is still some time away from going official, it is safe to say that those who skipped on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be looking forward to getting their hands on the next big thing. Now, we do not have a lot of details about the upcoming flagship but a new tip suggests that the flagship is going to be using a brand new, unannounced 200-megapixel camera sensor that will be making the waves in the market.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Be a Photography Behemoth

For those wondering, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be using Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 or the ISOCELL HM3 sensors. Why? Well, the HM1 was already used by other companies and the HM3 has been arounced since May.

According to a renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor that is still not out; this eliminates both the HM1 and HP3 since both of them have been on the market.

At the time of writing, we do not know anything about the mysterious 200-megapixel sensor that is destined for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it could be a variation of the HM3 with some improvements. However, I actually want Samsung to finally move to a 1-inch sensor, considering how flagships are already catching up.

At this moment, only time will tell what Samsung has in stores for everyone waiting for the Galaxy S23 series. It is safe to say that we will not be hearing anything about these flagships any time soon, but we might get some information towards the end of the year.

Despite the fact that Samsung is currently busy working on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S23 series is already in development. We will be hearing more about the devices as we move forward in the year.