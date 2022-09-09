Menu
New 48MP Camera on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Consumes Three Times as Much Storage as a 12MP Sensor

Omar Sohail
Sep 9, 2022
New 48MP Camera on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Consumes Three Times as Much Storage as a 12MP Sensor

A stand-out upgrade on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is that 48MP camera, marking the first time since the iPhone 6S’ inception when Apple decided to increase the maximum resolution of the primary sensor. While image and video quality are expected to receive a major uplift, it will be at the cost of increased storage consumption. According to the latest data, capturing images with the 48MP can consume up to three times the storage compared to a 12MP sensor.

To Specify, 48MP ProRAW Images Will Be Three Times the Size of Images Snapped With a 12MP Camera

ProRAW images captured with the 48MP camera can reach around 75MB in size, according to the findings of MacRumors contributor Steve Moser. The same ProRAW images captured with the 12MP main camera of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will only consume 25MB.

Increased image size will have drawbacks, which we will discuss shortly, but if you want to carry out edits, the increased detail captured by the 48MP sensor will give creative professionals more tweaking headroom when exporting those files.

As for the drawbacks, the obvious one is purchasing a higher storage variant of the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will cost more money to the consumer. Thankfully, Apple has phased out 64GB storage versions of top-tier iPhones, with the base model shipping with 128GB of onboard memory. For the majority of users, 128GB of internal capacity will be more than sufficient to last the lifetime of the iPhone, assuming you are not capturing ProRAW images or video.

However, if you will be carrying around local storage in your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you might want to start with 256GB as the bare minimum, though that means you will have to increase your budget to $1,099 instead of $999. To remind you, the ‘Pro’ models can be kitted out with 1TB of internal storage.

Apple will start taking pre-orders for each iPhone 14 model soon, so make sure you know which storage model to purchase beforehand, as there will be no option to upgrade later.

News Source: Steve Moser

