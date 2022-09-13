Menu
See How iPhone 14’s Crash Detection Feature Works in the Latest Video

Omar Sohail
Sep 13, 2022
Introducing for the first time in iPhones is Apple’s Crash Detection feature. By default, it is enabled on all iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and the latest Apple Watch SE. To be prepared beforehand, a support video shows how the option works and how it will aid you if, by chance, you happen to be in that specific predicament.

Apple details how the feature can detect car crashes below. Keep in mind that Crash Detection will not detect all collisions.

“Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars.”

If the driver or passenger is wearing a compatible Apple Watch, and if a detectable crash happens, users can interact with the wearable. If they are not wearing an Apple Watch, an alert will immediately be sent to the iPhone 14. The alert sounds an alarm, and if the user is not seriously injured, they can reach out to emergency services by swiping the Emergency Call slider on the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch. If no crash occurred and it was a false alarm, users can simply dismiss the alert.

However, if the user cannot call for help by reaching for the Emergency Call slider in 10 seconds, the device will commence another 10-second countdown. If nothing happens, your iPhone 14 or Apple Watch will automatically alert emergency services.

As for how it works, Apple’s support document states that sensor data stored on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch aid in detecting car crashes. This data is processed on the device and discarded after a crash is detected unless the user specifies to share that data to improve the Crash Detection feature. The microphone in the iPhone detects loud sounds and picks up anything that sounds similar to a car crash.

You can check out the video below and let us know in the comments on how helpful you think the feature is.

News Source: Apple Support

