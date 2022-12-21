Galaxy S23 Gets New Announcement Date, Courtesy Of A Cryptic Tweet, Suggesting An Even Earlier Unveiling

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch dates are all over the place, which was expected as rumors receive all sorts of information prior to the actual event. Previously, the company was reported to unveil the new flagship line in the first week of February. Now, through a cryptic tweet, we have learned while that week remains the same, the announcement might happen much sooner.

Samsung was previously rumored to have pushed back the unveiling date, as it apparently could not decide on the pricing

Apart from mentioning the date ‘February 1,’ Ice Universe has not published anything else on Twitter. However, since the tipster has consistently provided his audience with Samsung’s launch plans, he has published tweets similar tweets in the past. His tweet implies that the Korean giant has not delayed the Galaxy S23 launch, suggesting that the company may have decided on a price tag, though that information is not available to us.

Previously, it was rumored that the Galaxy S23 lineup would launch in mid or late February. However, one individual with the Twitter handle @RGcloudS has a different opinion regarding Samsung’s plans, commenting that the new smartphone family will get announced on February 8 through a virtual livestream. Also, Ice Universe may have provided a date, but some details continue to elude us.

February 1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 21, 2022

For instance, is February 1 the date when Samsung will announce its Galaxy Unpacked event like it has on previous occasions, or is February 1 the date when Galaxy Unpacked will actually be held? To get those answers, we will have to muster up a little more patience. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S22 models were officially unveiled on February 8, so it is highly likely that Samsung starts sending out invites to relevant media personnel on February 1.

Then again, other factors may prevent Samsung from announcing its Galaxy S23 earlier, so for the time being, we recommend our readers treat all this information with a pinch of salt.

News Source: Ice Universe