Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Design And Four Colors Shown From The Back In New Leak

With less than a month remaining for Samsung Unpacked to kick off, you can rest assured that there will be a torrent of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S23. On this occasion, we are greeted with several images of the base model and the top-tier member, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in the latest leak, where we not only get to see the design from the backside but also the four finishes that Samsung is expected to prepare for these two models.

Barely any difference in design compared to older models suggests that Samsung will be banking on the hardware improvements arriving to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra

The images were uploaded to FM Korea, and they look pretty convincing. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S23 Plus did not make an appearance on the website, but looking at the four colors, we do not believe Samsung will bring any few finishes for the model that sits in between the rest of the two. In total, we should expect the following colors to be announced on February 1; Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

At the back of each Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, there are a varying number of cameras, which is to be expected. Fortunately, all three models will reportedly arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and those who dreaded seeing an Exynos version land in their markets should rejoice because the 2023 launch will be an all-Snapdragon affair.

All Galaxy S23 models shown from the back

We also got to know about the RAM and storage configurations, and several readers will be pleased to hear that Samsung may introduce 256GB of internal storage for the base versions. However, in terms of design, we were disappointed to see that Samsung is only making subtle changes instead of introducing a radical aesthetic change.

This suggests a lack of effort from the Korean giant, and it may be banking on internal upgrades to do the majority of the selling, which can work out in the company’s favor to a degree. Unfortunately, those who already own any Galaxy S22 model from last year may not find any reason to upgrade unless Samsung gives its consumers a pre-order offer that is simply too good to pass over. In any case, what did you think of the four finishes that Samsung will reportedly ship worldwide? Tell us in the comments.

All Galaxy S23 Ultra models shown from the back

News Source: FM Korea