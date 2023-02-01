Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra Official Battery Capacity

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones are here and they have big batteries. Here are the capacities.

Wondering About the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery Capacity? Samsung has Baked in Improvements this Year

Samsung has made huge strides with the S23 compared to the previous-generation Galaxy S22 lineup in a lot of key areas - battery being one of them.

This year, Samsung promises big and better battery life across the board. The Galaxy S23 features an internal battery capacity of 3,900mAh, while the Galaxy S23+ comes with a huge 4,700mAh cell which is a 200mAh improvement compared to the older models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, features a monstrous 5,000mAh battery.

Here's every single battery capacity of the Galaxy S23 lineup in list form for clarity:

Samsung Galaxy S23 - 3,900mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23+ - 4,700mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - 5,000mAh

Do keep in mind, Samsung is going to use a lot of software wizardry to get as much juice out of these batteries as possible. But given how powerful these new phones are, we are sure you are going to bog them down by constantly running benchmarks and games in the first months of use. Trust me, it's normal.

On its website, Samsung states that the S23 ships with Super Fast Charging, while the S23+ and S23 Ultra support Super Fast Charging 2.0. You also get Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare across the board. The last one is an amazing feature as it basically transforms your phone into a wireless charging pad, great for topping up your Galaxy Buds or AirPods. You can even charge up another phone, if you like, including an iPhone.

Samsung is not going to ship either of these phones with a USB-C charger, though you will get a USB-C cable inside the box. The company really wants you to use the USB-C charger you already have lying around. This is not a bad thing at all, as it is less damaging for the environment.

Since you now know the battery capacity of the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, you can use this information to make a smarter buying decision, too. If you need something to last longer, then the S23+ or S23 Ultra is the way to go.

