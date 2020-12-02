We are aware that Samsung is launching a pair of true wireless earbuds with the Galaxy S21 series, and we have been hearing about it for some time now. The FCC certification has happened already, but we didn't know what the Galaxy Buds Pro was going to look like.

Well, that changes today, as we have our first look at the Galaxy Buds Pro, and they look a lot like their siblings, but with a slightly refined and natural design of the earbuds, and the case design is exactly like the one that you have seen on the Galaxy Buds Live.

Galaxy Buds Pro in Violet Look Stunning

Now the leak is coming from Evan Blass, who shared the renders on his Voice, and the violet color looks amazing, to say the least. Considering how Samsung has a habit of releasing the same color of the earbuds as their smartphones, this goes to show that there will be a Galaxy S21 in violet color. If that is happening, I already am convinced. You can look at the renders below.





Nothing else has been revealed so far, but the Blass does talk about how they are not meant to replace the predecessors. However, Samsung will still sell the older ones at a reduced price, but they are still going to be available regardless.

We already know about the rumors and evidence pointing towards an early launch of the Galaxy S21 series, and these are just adding more weight to the rumors that we have heard so far.

With that said, the Galaxy Buds Pro is alleged to come with active noise cancellation along with better battery life and microphone improvements. We hope that Samsung also includes a better IP rating so that they can become the perfect, true wireless earbuds.

Do you plan on upgrading to the new Galaxy S21 along with the Buds Pro? I am still on the fence about what I'll be doing but these do look impressive.