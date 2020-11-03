Samsung Could Provide Exynos Chipsets to Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo

Samsung is no stranger to providing processors and other parts to other phone manufacturers. Samsung has recently started providing Vivo with Exynos 980 and 880. However, it now seems like that the Korean tech giant may be adding two more Chinese clients in the fold with Xiaomi and Oppo also joining Vivo as manufacturers who could be using Exynos chipsets in the future.

According to a report, Samsung is currently planning to supply the Exynos processors to both Oppo and Xiaomi in 2021. However, these processors will only be used for the budget phone offerings by both Oppo and Xiaomi, which makes sense since Samsung does make a lot of budget Exynos chipsets.

The report also suggests that Samsung LSI has started to reduce the supply of Exynos chipsets to Samsung's wireless business division, which could be the smartphone unit. The reason behind that is the low-profit margins, and that has made Samsung look for new customers.

The report also suggests that both Xiaomi and Oppo looked towards Samsung in need of more processors because Huawei's fate still hangs in the balance. We are also hearing words about how the Exynos chipsets were competitively priced for both companies.

With all that is happening in the smartphone industry, we have to understand that this is not the first time a company is moving forward to take the market share. Huawei was once one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers, but due to the recent trade sanctions and all the troubles Huawei has been in, it makes sense that everyone is rushing to grab the piece of cake for themselves. Samsung is also thinking about doing the same by launching the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, so it makes a lot of sense that something like this is likely to happen.

While Samsung has not officially commented on this report, we are pretty sure that this deal is going through. I am personally looking forward to seeing more budget-orient phones emerging from China with Exynos chipset running them. Let us know what you think.