Samsung Could Fail to Meet Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shipment Target

Furqan Shahid
Sep 22, 2022, 06:13 AM EDT
Samsung has planned on shipping around 15 units of the new foldable by the end of this year with the popularity riding on the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, we now have information that Samsung might fail to meet the target by a significant margin.

Based on the current prediction we have, Samsung will only be able to ship 8 million units of the latest foldable phones by the end of this year compared to the 7.1 million units shipped during the last year. This still is an impressive increase of 13% but Samsung's ambitions might not be met.

Samsung is Not Getting Closer to Its Target for Foldable Phones But Sales are Still Impressive

The prediction is coming from Noh Geun-chang, head of the Hyundai Motor Securities Research Center who shared a conservative estimate of 10 million units shipped for all Samsung foldable phones combined this year.

It is worth noting that Samsung may have raised the targets based on not just the market response but also the global economic situation. Tm Roh, the head of the mobile division talked about how Samsung is expected to sell over 10 million foldable in 2022, and if that is true, then the company is getting closer to the target.

The weak consumer demand could also be because of the global economic solution, especially when you are talking about the more expensive phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which starts at $1,799, and considering the current economic situation, that surely is not an affordable price tag.

Have you gotten your hand on the new or old Samsung foldable? Let us know how your experience has been ever since.

