Galaxy Z Fold 4 Passes with Flying Colors in an Extreme Durability Test

Furqan Shahid
Aug 31, 2022
There is no denying that looking at the durability tests of a device can be a painful endeavor especially when the device does not survive. However, at the same time, we have to admit the fact that a durability test does not always represent the real-life usage of that device in question because more often than not, you are looking at the tester taking the device to an extreme measure that we certainly will not take. With that said, if you are wondering whether the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is strong enough to withstand some extreme measures, this post is for you because we are going to look at just how far the device can go.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Can Easily Go to Durability Extremes and Still Function Just Fine

If you have not guessed it already, the test is conducted by Zack at JerryRigEverything, our favourite YouTuber who is known for pushing the devices to their limits and sometimes, even breaking them. I have to admit that the tests conducted are a bit extreme, but it is a good thing because it certainly inspires confidence. You can look at the test below and see how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 handles it.

As you can see in the video above, Zack put the poor Galaxy Z Fold 4 through tests that would never be applicable in the real world, but hey, the device managed to survive and remain functional till the end. For a device this expensive, you would expect the durability to be good. However, it is worth noting that a foldable device is generally way more fragile than a standard phone, but seeing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 survive the test and pass with flying colors inspires a lot of confidence in the foldable device.

It is safe to say that Samsung's boasts about the build quality and the durability are not just boasts as the phone definitely matches to hold really well against these tests that... well, will not be replicated in real life. After all, why would you put your device through sand and debris, right?

With that said, if you are planning on getting your hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 but are afraid that the device itself is not durable enough, this should be more than enough for you to know that getting this phone is not going to be a problem.

