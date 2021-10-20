Samsung and Maison Kitsuné Announce Special Edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2

Samsung and Maison Kitsuné have announced their collaboration and offer special edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. These are, of course, called the Maison Kitsuné edition. With this collaboration, Samsung has brought the playfulness of Maison Kitsuné into the Samsung Galaxy Devices.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition are Meant for People Who Want Something to be Different

Users are getting access to the iconic Maison Kitsuné Fox logo coming to life in several ways on both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. The Maison Kitsuné is not just limited to the devices; the aesthetic is infused into almost every aspect of the wearables. You are getting special edition watch straps and watch faces and earbuds along with their case. You are getting a brand new hue called Moonrock Beige, and it was created specifically for this collaboration.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing our distinct style and iconic Fox logo to Samsung Galaxy wearable designs,” said Maison Kitsuné co-founder Gildas Loaëc. “We loved the idea of the Maison Kitsuné Fox traversing the galaxy, and we had a lot of fun coming up with the new Moonrock Beige color and other subtle motifs and design elements that illustrate Fox’s journey through time and space.”

The brand new Galaxy Watch 4 with Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated with a charming Fox-shaped hole and delicate engravings that will give a new look to the device. You are also getting an additional custom Stardust Grey strap featuring Maison Kitsuné Edition lettering, so users can change whenever they feel like it.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in Moonrock Beige. It has a sleek Stardust Grey leather case that is decorated with a reimagined Maison Kitsuné Edition Fox Head logo. The right earbud features the fox's head while the left features its tail. This is meant to "represent an uninterrupted journey through the Samsung Galaxy."

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition can be yours starting today, with a limited number of products available in selected markets. You can head over to samsung.com and get all the information on these special editions.