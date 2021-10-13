Saints Row Reboot Shows off the Districts of Santo Ileso in Latest Trailer

Not too long ago, a reboot of Saints Row was announced which promises to be the biggest, richest, and most ambitious Saints Row game Volition ever created. We're beginning to see the fruits of this promise through the latest trailer which shows off the various districts and landmarks in Santo Ileso, which is the series' biggest city to date.

You can watch the trailer showcasing Santo Ileso's world districts below:

Santo Ileso has a crime problem and the player's job is to build a new criminal empire. Of course, that means taking control away from other gangs like Marshall, Los Panteros, and The Idols. The city will come with various districts, points of interest, and inhabitants living their best (or worst lives). This means that the city will be built for exploration.

The key territories of the other gangs are:

Rancho Provedencia – Los Panteros territory, home to the iconic old Scorpion factory where they work on their precious cars as well as other industries like the Panther Juice Hot Sauce factory.

– Los Panteros territory, home to the iconic old Scorpion factory where they work on their precious cars as well as other industries like the Panther Juice Hot Sauce factory. Lakeshore is controlled by Marshall, practically owned by it—an urban jungle of skyscrapers and businesses, marked by Marshall’s iconic HQ building—you can’t miss it on the skyline.

is controlled by Marshall, practically owned by it—an urban jungle of skyscrapers and businesses, marked by Marshall’s iconic HQ building—you can’t miss it on the skyline. Monte Vista is home to the rich and powerful—and also where the anarchist group The Idols hold their outrageous parties in gated homes, destroying rich people stuff is kind of their thing.

The Saints Row reboot is going to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series on February 25, 2022. The game's expansion pass has been confirmed to include 3 additional game expansions that'll come after the game's release. The Expansion Pass has also been confirmed to be bundled with Saints Row: Gold Edition.

Previously, we also talked about a first look at the game provided by Game Informer. This first look shows off gameplay from the game alongside a first look at the world of Santo Ileso.