Saints Row Open World Looks Pretty Good in New Video

Game Informer has been publishing a lot of exclusive content for the upcoming Saints Row reboot, and yesterday they've posted the first look at open world gameplay in the new game developed by Volition. Even though the video isn't captured at 4K resolution, the graphics look very pretty at first glance. Volition did say they built an entirely new engine, after all.

Last Friday, Game Informer also posted an exclusive hands-on preview with Saints Row. According to the author, the driving is a lot weightier than previous franchise entries, though he also likened drifting to Mario Kart's. On the traversal front, the author praised the wingsuit as an exhilarating way to move throughout the game world that feels somewhere between Super Mario World's cape and Batman Arkham's gliding.

Saints Row Expansion Pass to Include Three Game Expansions

Combat didn't receive nearly the same praise, however, as it was deemed to be relatively mundane. Still, most exotic weapons weren't available in the preview build.

Saints Row will be released on February 25th, 2022, amidst a very packed schedule due that month (Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, The King of Fighters XV, Horizon Forbidden West, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sifu, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, Blood Bowl 3, Evil Dead: The Game, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong).