Menu
Company

Saints Row Preview Shows New Gameplay, Ray-Traced AO, RTX 3080 Struggles at Top Settings

Nathan Birch
Jul 22, 2022
Saints Row

The new Saints Row is only a month away, but some questions remain about whether it will deliver on the technical front. Saints Row developer Volition isn’t as big as some other AAA studios, and the new game opts for a more realistic, detailed visual style, so will is measure up to the competition? Well, we now have a better idea thanks to the folks at Digital Foundry, who went hands-on with a pre-release build of the game and provided a ton of new gameplay.

Digital Foundry’s Saints Row preview session was running on a PC containing an i7-7700k and a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The results are decent, although Saints Row, which runs on Volition's own in-house engine, definitely doesn’t feature the environmental detail, character designs, or eye-catching art style of today’s top open-world games. Issues like LoD pop-in are pretty obvious, although explosions look cool and are well-handled. The game does feature ray-traced ambient occlusion, but no reflections or global illumination. There’s also no DLSS or FSR support. According to DF, the RTX 3080 generally held up okay, but there was noticeable slowdown in larger open-world areas. That means we shouldn’t expect anything too ambitious in terms of console visual options – probably dynamic 4K/30fps and 1440p/60fps modes. But hey, enough of my preamble. You can check out the Digital Foundry video for yourself, below.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Saints Row Has Gone Gold Ahead of Next Month’s Global Release on PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Haven’t been keeping up with the new Saints Row? Here’s everything you need to know about the game as well as a quick official description…

"Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made. As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city.

Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top."

Saints Row arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on August 23.

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
USD 999
RTX 3080
Saints Row

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order