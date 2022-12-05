Need for Speed Unbound Rez a Bit Higher on Xbox Series X, but PS5 Has the Performance Edge

Need for Speed Unbound has been in players’ hands for a few days now, and for the most part, it’s a solid piece of tech, but just how does it measure up on next-gen consoles? The tech heads at Digital Foundry have put the game to the test, and while they found it to be a bit sharper on Xbox Series X, PS5 delivers better where it arguably matters most in a racing game – performance. You can check out their full rundown below, provided you have around 15 minutes to spare.

One somewhat surprising thing you’ll notice when starting up Need for Speed Unbound, is that it doesn’t offer any visual options on next-gen consoles – it runs at a dynamic 4K/60fps on XSX and PS5 and dynamic 1440p/60fps on XSS, end of story. Honestly though, there’s something to be said for focusing on delivering a specific experience well, rather that a million visual modes of varying quality.

Per Digital Foundry, both the Xbox Series X and PS5 hold pretty close to a native 4K most of the time, although XSX has the slight edge. XSX runs between 2016p and 2160p, and is usually a full 4K. Meanwhile, PS5 runs between 1800p and 2160p, with an average of around 1944p. That said, PS5’s slightly larger dynamic range seems to give it the edge in performance – while the XSX mostly holds to 60fps, it drops a frame or two fairly often, and can drop as low as the high-40fps range during intense nighttime races with heavy weather effects. Meanwhile, the PS5 holds a pretty much perfect 60fps, with only the occasional dropped frame or two. As for the Xbox Series S, it runs at an average of 1296p and suffers from similar performance dips as big brother XSX.

Need for Speed Unbound is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. Look for Wccftech’s full review of the game tomorrow.