Sager’s 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop With 8-Core Intel CPU, RTX 2060, NVMe and HDD Storage Is Available for Just $1,349

High-end gaming laptops have never featured that affordable price tag but with a lot of manufacturers arriving, the competition is getting stiffer, which only means friendly pricing for lots of customers. Sagar, a brand you may or may not have heard of has a 15.6-inch gaming laptop sporting the model number NP7858DW and while that’s a ridiculous way of naming a gaming machine, the included hardware is what will get you eye-balling it in the first place.

The gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with an Intel Core i7-10875H which is an 8-core part, and that is paired with an RTX 2060. With this gaming laptop, you’ll not just be able to game but tackle some serious productivity thanks to those eight cores. At the 1080p resolution, the RTX 2060 is more than sufficient to play the latest games at their highest visual settings and give you high frame rates in return too.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 running at 2933MHz, and if you wish, you can upgrade it to 64GB whenever you feel you’re short on memory. For $1,349, you also get a 500GB NVMe SSD coupled with a 1TB mechanical hard drive. Both drives can be swapped out for something much faster and reliable down the road, but the fact that you’re getting this much performance from this gaming notebook is highly impressive.

There’s also a Wi-Fi 6 adapter, along with single-zone RGB lighting that can be configured up to 15 colors. While there’s no Thunderbolt 3 port, you won’t need it as the Sagar NP7858DW packs a lot of firepower for a thin-bezel gaming laptop and for just $1,349, you’re getting just about everything you need.