RX Wireless Earbuds Sport Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now
A good pair of Earbuds can be pretty expensive but there is always a good deal available somewhere. A good pair can make your exercise experience much easier and we are going to help you get one. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the RX Wireless Earbuds Sport are up for a massive discount offer for a few days. This pair is one of a kind and you wouldn’t want to miss this amazing discount opportunity.
RX Wireless Earbuds Sport Features
These earbuds are specially designed to for sports and are extremely durable and comfortable. They offer great audio quality and are perfect for everyday use. They feature the best quality chipset and deliver powerful fine-tuned sound, deep bass and stereo quality calls. They come with a charging case and you will be able to enjoy over 100 hours of playtime and call wherever you go. Here are highlights of what the RX Wireless Earbuds Sport has in store for you:
- Bluetooth 5.0. Wirelessly play your favorite songs & pick up calls
- QCC 3020 Chipset. Enjoy fine-tuned sound, deep bass & stereo quality calls
- cVc Noise Cancelling. Focus on your music & forget the outside world
- Charging Case. Get up to 100 hours of playtime
- Waterproof IPX6. Listen to your favorite music even when working out or doing other sports
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 1"H x 0.7"L x 1.1"W
- Weight: 0.34lb
- HD sound quality
- Bluetooth 5.0
- QCC 3020 chipset
- aptX tech
- Waterproof IPX6
- cVc noise cancelling
- Playtime: 7 to 9 hours (100 hours with charging case)
- Charging case: 2,200mAh
- Latency: 200ms
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Includes
- RX Wireless Earbuds Sport Earbuds
- Charging case
- 3x Sizes of eartips
- 2x Sizes of foam tips
- USB cable
- User manual
- Warranty card
The offer will expire in just 4 days, so you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to invest in a device everyone needs now. Happy Shopping!
Original Price RX Wireless Earbuds : $79
Wccftech Discount Price RX Wireless Earbuds : $52.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter