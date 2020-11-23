Cyberpunk 2077 Will Reportedly Offer 170+ Hours of Gameplay

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely massive, if comments by CD Projekt RED QA head Lukasz Babiel are any indication.

Babiel took to Twitter recently with a telling look at what players can expect from the game in terms of longevity and how much content there actually is to be uncovered.

Cyberpunk 2077 Latest Gameplay Trailer Surpasses 21 Million Views in Just a Few Days

The QA head took the popular "How it started, how it's going" meme format to show off a blurb about the game and what it contains, then a total playtime of 175:43 shown in the second panel.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/b4JL6bIVBf — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) November 21, 2020

Apparently, Babiel has still yet to complete the game even with that much time invested, and having followed the Nomad path throughout his playthrough. He's playing the game at the highest difficulty, as he clarified to another Twitter user @Whobert_De, and he's taking his time, admittedly, but this still indicates a hefty amount of gameplay to be had.

Several journalists have had hands-on time with the game, upwards of 16 hours with the latest wave of coverage, and all seem to indicate that there's a rather meaty title here to spend time with. That shouldn't come as a surprise, with the wide variety of vehicles, weapons, side missions, and main quests there appear to be in the showcases we've seen thus far. There seems to be a wide world teeming with personality to check out, much like with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The game is finally set to drop, after several pushbacks and delays, on December 10 across most platforms, and it'll be time for everyone to see what the world of Night City offers for themselves. Outside of previews from journalists, CD Projekt RED has kept much of the game close to its chest beyond a few gameplay videos and Night City Wire episodes, so much of it will be brand new to players. We're ready to jump in and get our hands dirty.