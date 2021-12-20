Rumor: These iPhone and iPad Models Will Not be Compatible With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

With iOS 14, Apple cranked it up a notch where it allowed users to play around with the Home screen and add widgets. A year later, Apple refined the user experience further and made some important tweaks when it comes to privacy and under the hood upgrades. In addition to this, iOS 15 was compatible with all smartphones that ran iOS 14 which is a huge mark. However, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will be different as some iPhone and iPad models will no longer be compatible. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 6s, Original iPhone SE, iPad mini 4, and More Will Not be Compatible With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

According to internal sources, iPhonesoft suggests that iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first-gen iPhone SE will not be compatible with iOS 16. In addition, iPadOS 16 will also drop support for iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, fifth-gen iPad, and the 2015 iPad Pro. This is only a rumor at this point and the final word rests with Apple. We will have concrete details on iOS 16 compatibility at Apple's WWDC event next year.

The source correctly reported compatible devices ahead of time for iOS 14 and iOS 13. For iOS 15, it was reported that the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE will not support iOS 15 but Apple saw fit to add them to the list. Nonetheless, if it turns out to be true, we can presume that iOS 16 will require A10 chips as the minimum requirement for the build.

Even if Apple does remove the iPhone 6s and iPhone SE from the list of compatibility, the smartphones have still lived a long life since these were launched in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In terms of iPadOS 16, the iPad mini 4 would already turn before the release of iPadOS 16. Also, check out the new iOS 16 concept video, envisioning split-screen multitasking, always-on display, and much more.

As mentioned earlier, it is only a rumor at this point and only time will tell if Apple plans to drop iOS 16 compatibility for the iPhone 6s series. This is all there is to it, folks. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your predictions with us in the comments below.