RPCS3 New Video Showcases Visual Improvements for Uncharted 2 and 3, the Last of Us and More

The PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 recently received a variety of enhancements that improve the visuals of games like Uncharted 2 and 3, The Last of Us, and others.

The enhancements in the emulator's immediate mode rendering and linear cubemap decoding that fixed lighting in multiple Insomniac games and dynamic shadows in Naughty Dog's titles are showcased in a new video shared today on YouTube, which you can watch below.

Recently, kd-11 improved RPCS3's immediate mode rendering and linear cubemap decoding which fixed broken lighting in many Insomniac games, and fixed dynamic shadows in Naughty Dog games and a handful of other titles. Along with kd-11's work, patch guru @illusion has been busy creating patches to uncap the framerates in Tools of Destruction, Quest for Booty, and A Crack in Time. As for the rest of the Ratchet and Clank games, increasing VBlank will uncap the frame limit on it's own, so you can enjoy the whole series with no in-game frame limit!

The development of RPCS3 has been proceeding very smoothly in the past few months. Back in October, the development team confirmed the emulator is now capable of at least booting every PS3 game and application, an incredibly important milestone that shows how much progress the emulator has been making.

We're delighted to announce that RPCS3 now has a total of ZERO games in the Nothing status! This means that all known games and applications at least boot on the emulator, with no on-going regressions that prevent games from booting. We look forward to emptying out Loadable too!