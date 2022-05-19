RPCS3 Latest Updates Bring Major Performance Improvements for Metal Gear Solid 4, Red Dead Redemption and Persona 5
Recent updates made to the RPCS3 PlayStation 3 emulator have brought major performance improvements for select titles like Metal Gear Solid 4, Red Dead Redemption, and Persona 5.
The new updates have been showcased in a new video shared by the emulator's developers on the RPCS3 official YouTube channel. You can check out the video below.
Thanks to Nekotekina optimising SPU performance, SPU bottlenecks have been reduced across the board allowing for higher RSX (PS3 GPU) utilisation. Metal Gear Solid 4 saw the largest improvement from this change with most users seeing a 25-50% performance uplift! This change gave kd-11 some much-needed headroom to optimise RSX performance even further! And kd-11 has done just that, with a 5-20% performance gain in most RSX heavy games/areas such as outside of towns in Red Dead Redemption.
In fact, kd-11 is already working on another RSX improvement, this time to Zcull performance! Early testing has revealed yet another huge gain in Metal Gear Solid 4, and of course other games as well. Stay tuned. kd-11 also resolved a NVidia specific physics issue affecting Uncharted 1 & 2 due to differences in float calculations.
More information on the RPCS3 emulator can be found on its official website.
