Sony PS3 Emulator “RPCS3” Now Fully Supports AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” AVX-512 CPU Instructions

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 29, 2022, 08:06 AM EDT

The latest build of the Sony PS3 Emulator "RPCSE3" has now been updated to support the AVX-512 instructions on AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs With AVX-512 Instructions Now Boost Sony PS3 "RPCS3" Emulator

The announcement was made by RPCS3 that the latest build of the Sony PS3 emulator now detects and supports AVX-512 instructions featured on the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs out of the box. It is definitely big news since the AVX-512 instructions can enable much faster performance in several console emulators including RPCS3 itself.

As we know, Intel's Alder Lake CPUs also added AVX-512 acceleration at launch and we have seen emulators such as RPCS3 (PlayStation 3 Emulator) showing a performance boost of up to 30% over standard AVX2 CPUs. But since then, Intel has more or less removed AVX-512 support entirely from its consumer lineup and is only available on the Xeon chips. This wasn't met with a positive response from the community but AMD, on the other hand, is definitely bringing AVX-512 support to consumers on its Ryzen 7000 & AM5 platform.

AMD itself has stated that it Zen 4 CPUs will offer a 30% improvement in FP32 inferencing and 2.5x uplift in INT8 inferencing performance with Advanced Vertex Extensions-512 (VNNI) support.

For users who are invested in Emulation or want to try out console/handheld games on their PCs through emulators, it looks like AMD's Zen 4 CPUs with AVX-512 are going to be a good choice as they can offer a huge boost in performance. It remains to be seen how Intel responds to AMD's AVX-512 enablement on the consumer platform and whether they will bring it back in future CPU lineups or not.

