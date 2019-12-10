Rosewill’s ATX Full Tower Gaming Case is just $54.99

Rosewill's strong full tower case is currently on Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, meaning that this deal will only last till the end of the day and is an excellent price for this amazingly large case. This case, which is made out of Steel and Tempered Glass, offers some fantastic features like user-controlled top fins, fabulous space for cooling potential, and overall excellent design.

Rosewill's ATX Full Tower Gaming PC case is only $54.99 with the Promo Code 6TECHL23.

The Rosewill Full Tower case offers superior airflow having four preinstalled RGB fans and allows for up to six mounting locations for fans. If your system uses liquid-cooling supports up to a 360 mm radiator in the front, another 280 mm radiator on the top of the case, and 180 mm tall CPU cooler.

The font IO of this case offers some amazing ports, which are four USB 3.0 ports along with one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connector. The Type-C port provides up to 10 GB per second data transfer speeds, which is excellent for either a high-end USB flash drive or USB Type-C hub.

The winged top has adjustable fins which provide additional airflow while also keeping the overall aesthetic of this case. The adjustable fins are completely user-controlled, allowing for complete customization of the airflow of the case.

Along with having this better airflow, this case has support for up to E-ATX motherboards, which are 12 x 13 inch larger form factor motherboards. This case also has motherboard standoffs for ATX, Mini ATX, and Micro-ATX motherboard, all of which can be shown off through the tempered glass side panel.

The four pre-installed fans all have RGB lights installed, which are plugged into the included fan hub controller. The fan hub can be controlled by either your motherboards RGB software or by using the included remote control, which has pre-programmed modes and quick adjustments to the lighting. This case is usually $69.99, which is not a low price for a full tower case, but with the promo code 6TECHL23, the price drops down to $54.99. For just $54.99, this case is a fantastic deal offering superior airflow, being designed for upgradability, and with a tempered glass panel.