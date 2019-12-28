Rosewill’s 1600W Hercules Power supply is 70% off For $119.99

Rosewill's Hercules 1600W power supply is more than enough than any gaming rig and utilizes a semi-modular design. This means that only essential cables are pre-attached which allows for a fantastic amount of customization with additional cables to reduce clutter. This reduced clutter offers much better airflow when compared to non-modular PSUs.

Rosewill's Hercules 1600W power supply is on sale at Newegg, taking 70% off the usual price of $399.99

The few pre-attached cables are the 20+4-pin main ATX connector, an 8-pin EPS12V connector along with a single 4+4-pin ATX12V connector. The Modular cables include 6+2-pin PCIe cables with a total of 16 connectors, there are 16 SATA 15-pin connectors in total, all of the peripheral connectors are modular. There are a total of six 4-Pin peripherals along with two 4-pin Floppy connectors. All of the cables utilize a mesh sleeves, which allows for easier cable routing and better ventilation.

A fantastic feature is that this PSU offers an 80 Plus Gold Certification, this certification means that at 100% load this PSU will be able to deliver up to 1392 watts to the PC components. This means that this PSU will power even the most powerful, overclocked PC systems with little-to-no issues.

Another fantastic feature is the 135 mm fan, which is used to cool down the tremendous power supply. This fan offers Auto Fan speed control which has two notable modes, a silent mode, and a Turbofan mode. The Silent fan mode makes it so the fan only spins after the power supply reaches a specific temperature. This allows the overall sound generated by this power supply to be noticeably less than other power supplies. The Turbo mode offers to have the fan to work at Full-speed, keeping the power supply cooler.

Some protections that this power supply offers are the Over Temperature / Current / Voltage / Power Protection, Under Voltage Protection, and Short Circuit Protection this allows for the maximum safety to all of the critical system components. With this usually $400 power supply currently costing just $119.99 on Newegg, along with the promo code 2YRENDCL34, which takes another $30 off the price, making this 1,600W power supply cost under $100 on Newegg.