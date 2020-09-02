Rocket League is Dropping PS Plus and Switch Online Requirement, XBL Gold Still Needed

Rocket League is going to free-to-play before the end of September, and on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch you won’t even have to sign up for a subscription to PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online. Free will truly mean free! Unfortunately, it seems the same won’t be true on Xbox One – Psyonix’s new FAQ mentions PS Plus and Switch Online not being needed, but Xbox Live Gold is curiously excluded.

PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be required for online play on those platforms.

Director Ridley Scott on Epic Games’ Parody of Apple’s Iconic 1984 Ad: Ehh

Psyonix is promising a number of new features when Rocket League goes free-to-play, including…

Tournaments feature will see a major overhaul with free to play. Get ready to feel the competitive energy of what it's like playing in Rocket League Esports, but in Tournaments for all Ranks! Soon, players around the world will be able to join automatically scheduled Tournaments each day, climb their way through the bracket, and reap the rewards of victory!

feature will see a major overhaul with free to play. Get ready to feel the competitive energy of what it's like playing in Rocket League Esports, but in Tournaments for all Ranks! Soon, players around the world will be able to join automatically scheduled Tournaments each day, climb their way through the bracket, and reap the rewards of victory! Challenges are part of Rocket Pass but soon, Challenges will be game-wide, and each will grant a reward upon completion. The new Challenge system will feature Weekly, Season, and Event Challenges (more on those later). Each week, players will get three Weekly Challenges. Season Challenges, like the name suggests, span the entire season. These will take longer to complete, but will grant better rewards.

are part of Rocket Pass but soon, Challenges will be game-wide, and each will grant a reward upon completion. The new Challenge system will feature Weekly, Season, and Event Challenges (more on those later). Each week, players will get three Weekly Challenges. Season Challenges, like the name suggests, span the entire season. These will take longer to complete, but will grant better rewards. Cross-platform progression is set to arrive with the game's next update. Soon, you'll be able to share your Competitive Rank, Rocket Pass Progress, and your hard-earned inventory across all platforms! We want to make sure players are ready, and this blog has everything you need to know.

is set to arrive with the game's next update. Soon, you'll be able to share your Competitive Rank, Rocket Pass Progress, and your hard-earned inventory across all platforms! We want to make sure players are ready, and this blog has everything you need to know. Streamlined Seasons . Between Rocket Pass, Competitive Seasons, and soon Tournaments all happening at the same time within Rocket League, we're streamlining the seasonal schedule. Competitive Seasons, Competitive Tournaments, and Rocket Pass will all follow the same schedule. It all starts when Rocket League goes free to play and Season 1 begins.

. Between Rocket Pass, Competitive Seasons, and soon Tournaments all happening at the same time within Rocket League, we're streamlining the seasonal schedule. Competitive Seasons, Competitive Tournaments, and Rocket Pass will all follow the same schedule. It all starts when Rocket League goes free to play and Season 1 begins. New Player Experience will ensure new players are comfortable as possible once they hit the field. That's why there will be a new experience for new players when they first fire up the game. The new tutorial will put new players right on the field, and will teach the basic HUD and button layout. New players will also have New Driver Challenges to unlock items that were included in the base version of Rocket League.

will ensure new players are comfortable as possible once they hit the field. That's why there will be a new experience for new players when they first fire up the game. The new tutorial will put new players right on the field, and will teach the basic HUD and button layout. New players will also have New Driver Challenges to unlock items that were included in the base version of Rocket League. New Competitive Ranks! Grand Champion will be split into three different Ranks just like the ranks below it. Grand Champion will be split into Grand Champion 1, Grand Champion 2, and Grand Champion 3. Current Grand Champions will likely be placed in Grand Champion 1 (depending on placement matches). Then begins the journey to the new highest competitive rank: Supersonic Legend.

Rocket League is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game goes free-to-play this summer, which technically ends on September 21, so the relaunch can’t be far away! Once the game goes F2P new PC players will only be able to buy the game via the Epic Games Store.