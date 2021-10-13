Ricochet is the Newly Announced Call of Duty Anti-Cheat Solution

Remember the constant teasing from Activision regarding their new Anti-Cheat solution that they will implement in Vanguard? As we've discussed before, Vanguard suffered a hacker problem during the open beta. The hackers have been reportedly using aimbots, wallhacks, invisibility, and invincibility. Well, this new anti-cheat solution called Ricochet aims to fix this problem.

Ricochet is a robust anti-cheat system supported by a team of dedicated professionals focused on fighting unfair play. It's an initiative that uses a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating. It features new server-side tools that monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more.

Saints Row Reboot Shows off the Districts of Santo Ileso in Latest Trailer

The solution will launch alongside Call of Duty Vanguard and later this year with Warzone's Pacific Update. However, what's going to be a bit more concerning for specific users is that the PC versions of these games will come with a new PC kernel-level driver that has the purpose of identifying cheaters alongside reinforcing and strengthening the overall server security.

There are a few notes that Activision made on the blog post detailing the kernel-level driver. First off, the driver will not always be on; it will only operate when the game is played on PC. Secondly, the driver will check the software and applications that attempt to interact and manipulate Warzone. Once this driver is deployed, it will be required to play Warzone in the future. Finally, the information monitored by the driver is limited to reports and activity related to Call of Duty.

Of course, player reports will remain a critical element in the anti-cheat crusade. So, even with the newly implemented AC solution, it's still heavily recommended to report on bad actors when sighted. Additionally, Activision still encourages players to increase the security of their accounts through the use of Two-Factor authentication.

One more thing, this update will ONLY apply to the PC version of the game. The Kernel-based driver will not be installed in the PlayStation or Xbox versions of the game. However, this will only help players from the console versions as the players who play through cross-play against PC players will also stand to benefit from the Ricochet implementation.