Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Faces Hacker Problems

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta has severe hacker problems according to multiple players. The hackers have been reportedly using aimbots, wallhacks, invisibility, and invincibility. The cheaters have been spotted by multiple users and as such, Sledgehammer Games has been constantly given reports of the malefactors.

Before we address this, we should remind our audience that this happened after a known cheat provider announced cheats/hacks for the beta earlier this month. Some of these cheats include the aforementioned hacks on top of ESP and Radar hacks. Not only that, but the hacker issues are not exclusive to PC since the beta for the game includes crossplay with console users.

You can see some of the hacker issues that users have been finding below:

@CallofDuty Player: zoJD hacked vanguard beta PC. check this gameplay as proof (i recorded it) pic.twitter.com/KER7xBEKGf — Aravind Menon (@A75278) September 19, 2021

The Vanguard hacking TikToks have started 😂 pic.twitter.com/znF69kOtmX — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) September 20, 2021

Hackers are already into Vanguard. pic.twitter.com/PMxvYVjico — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 19, 2021

All of this happened less than 48 hours into the console and PC test of Vanguard. This is alarming considering that Vanguard will have a newly implemented anti-cheat system as one of the key features coming to the final release. As quoted by Activision in our recent article on the subject:

With Call of Duty: Vanguard, lead PC developer Beenox is putting together features and improvements they have built over the years, such as uncapped frame rates, a whole host of customizable settings and keybinds, and ultrawide and multimonitor support. For that continued monitor support, Beenox is adding something called “focused mode,” which is ideal in borderless mode when the brightness needs to be reduced on other monitors for multitasking. Other new features include options to reduce motion sickness, improved text readability, ease-of-use settings, and work to reduce input latency to help you improve reaction time in terms of milliseconds. There will also be a brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC when it comes to Warzone.

Regardless of these issues, it's been confirmed that the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta will be extended for another 48 hours. While the beta was originally supposed to wrap up this morning, it will now continue on until Wednesday at 10 AM PT. You can read all about it here.