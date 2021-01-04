RGB-LIT Bitcoin Mining Rig With 78 GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Cards Comes Operational, Earns 20 Grand USD A Month

This one mega-mining rig built by Simon Byrne has been making the rounds over the internet for days and what makes it special is the fact that it utilizes a total of 78 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards. The rig has now become operational and started crunching out bitcoins in all its RGB-LIT glory.

Mega & RGB-Lit Bitcoin Mining Rig Comes Operational, Feature 78 GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Cards & Earns Over $20,000 US Per Month In Profit

Shared by TechArp (via Videocardz), the mega-mining rig has been gloriously controversial ever since it was posted over the internet. There are many users who slammed the rig, mostly gamers, who have been unable to get their hands on a GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card ever since they launched whereas Simon has managed to gobble up a total of 78 graphics cards. Regardless of the whole situation, Simon is proud of his rig and even gave it a name, Berta 2.

Ever since the GeForce RTX 30 series were announced, there were reports that bitcoin mining was picking up the pace once again. As a result, industry insiders had issued warnings that the GeForce RTX 30 series could face a massive shortage from the new mining wave. There was also a report on NVIDIA allegedly selling $175 million worth of Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series cards directly to the mining market. The graphics cards are still facing severe shortages but the situation is stated to get better by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

As for the Berta 2 mining rig, it has become fully operational & what makes this GeForce RTX 3080 powered setup stand out from the rest is the impressive showcase of RGB LEDs. We have already seen several mining rigs before but never have we seen an impressive RGB-Lit setup like this. As for whether this is a viable and profitable solution, numbers from various sources suggest that the rig can earn anywhere from $10,000 to $27,000 US in profit each month.

As per Videocardz who used Minerstat, each GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card can crunch around 6.35 to 9.15 USD worth of Ethereum per day. That means that the whole system with 78 cards can make around 15-21K USD per month. The GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards alone cost around $100,000 US so given this rate, Simon will be able to make a return on investment in around 4-6 months depending upon his mining rate. It's not consistent since the Ethereum bitcoin prices are fluctuating every now and then but it's still an impressive value. Following is what TechARP has to say on the earnings for the rig:

Officially, RTX 3080 cards start at $699, but due to the shortage of cards, they are now selling for about $1,199 each. So the cards in this rig alone would cost approximately $93,522. Let’s call it a flat $100,000 for the whole rig, plus power supplies. The average commercial electricity rate in Las Vegas (where he’s based) is 8.43 cents per kWh. So electricity should cost about $1444 per month. Let’s make that $2166 per month (+50%) to account for cooling costs. Each GeForce RTX 3080 has a hash rate of 83.57 MH/s using the Ethash (Phoenix) algorithm, which should generate approximately 0.22236870 ETH worth US$165 every month. So the total rig of 78 cards should generate 17.3447586 ETH worth $12,840 per month. Deducting electricity costs, that’s a net profit of $10,674 per month or $128,088 per year! That’s an incredible ROI of 10.7% per month, which means he recovers the cost of the entire rig in just under 9.5 months.

According to Simon himself, his setup makes use of a mix of GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards for a total of 143 GPUs. He mentions that his net profitability is $900 per day which makes him earn up to $27,000 US per month and an ROI in under 2 months.