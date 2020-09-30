Returnal Gets New Screenshots, PS5 Features and Mind-Bending Story Detailed

Earlier this summer the arcade-masters at Housemarque announced their first true AAA project, Returnal. We know the PS5 exclusive will offer up Housemarque’s trademark intense action and some interesting new roguelike elements, but more specific details have been rather hard to come by. Well, today Sony updated the Returnal PlayStation Store page with some new screenshots and details. You can check out the images below (click images for full resolution).













Here’s a bit more detail about Returnal’s story and roguelike structure:

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through a journey where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

And here’s some info on Returnal’s PS5-specific features. It sounds like the game is going to making particularly extensive use of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback:

Jump through portals between worlds with the PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD. Get back into the action with near-instant load speeds that won’t leave you waiting to restart after you die. Adaptive triggers: Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger – go straight from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire.

Switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger – go straight from aiming down sights to your gun’s alternative fire. Haptic feedback: Sense in-game actions big and small – while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons.

Sense in-game actions big and small – while exploring fragments of Selene’s memories, or when firing visceral alien weapons. Tempest 3D AudioTech: Hear the action from every direction in 3D Audio – bullets flying past you, enemies circling overhead, or unseen foes creeping up behind you.

Returnal is coming to PS5. A release date has yet to be set, although there have been hints the game may not come out until 2021. What do you think? Are you excited for Housemarque’s first foray into AAA?