Returnal Has Gone Gold, New Overview Trailer Delivers More Intense Action

A lot of 2021 games have been delayed recently, but it seems the PS5-exclusive Returnal is sticking to its promised April release date. Earlier today, Housemarque announced that their action-horror roguelike has officially gone gold!

Returnal has finally gone GOLD!!! A huge thanks to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and all the other teams involved. We can't wait to have this out soon and for every player out there to experience the planet of Atropos!#Returnal #PS5 #April30 pic.twitter.com/ymacgtGXbg — Housemarque (@Housemarque) March 25, 2021

Later during the most recent Future Games Show, we also got a new overview trailer for Returnal. While some of the footage featured has been seen before, there’s some fresh clips as well, showing off new freaky monsters, weapons, and more. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Once again, looking promising. I hope my tired old eyes and thumbs are still up for this sort of bullet-hell madness! Haven’t been keeping up with Returnal? Here’s the game’s official description…

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

Returnal arrives on PS5 on April 30.