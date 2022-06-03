Resident Evil Village Is in Development for PS VR2

CAPCOM was the star of yesterday's State of Play thanks to Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, but the Japanese publisher also announced a PS VR2 version for Resident Evil Village.

The story mode for the award-winning eighth main entry in the Resident Evil series is in development for PlayStation VR2 on PlayStation 5. Ethan Winters’ terrifying tale will deepen the immersion by utilizing the new headset’s 4KD HDR display, eye tracking, 3D audio, and other advanced features. The journey through Castle Dimitrescu and the surrounding village is more intense than ever before when experienced in VR, drawing players into a hyper-realistic world that virtually feels tangible.

The experience will include support for PlayStation VR2 Sense technology and introduce new ways to interact with the world of Resident Evil Village. These controllers empower players to perform intuitive actions, such as raising their arms to guard against enemy attacks. The VR campaign also introduces other new gameplay elements, such as the ability for Ethan to dual wield weapons. You are also now able to execute dynamic actions such as firing your gun while holding a knife with the other hand, or holding a handgun with one hand and a shotgun with the other. These advanced controllers increase the player’s immersion with the game.