Resident Evil Village Next Trailer Will Be Released In August – Rumor

Resident Evil Village is reportedly going to get another trailer very soon.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, well-known insider Dusk Golem revealed that the new trailer for the next entry in the survival-horror series will be shared in August, alongside some other things.

I feel like this shouldn't be very surprising as Capcom already has said there'd be more RE8 stuff in August, but yes there will be a new RE8 trailer next month, along with some other things. https://t.co/0P1z513Hez — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 24, 2020

Last we heard of Resident Evil Village was earlier this month thanks to Japanese magazine Famitsu. The game's development is around 60% complete, and it will feature an evolution of the first-person view that has been introduced in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard.

RE Village, the eighth main entry in the survival-horror series created by Capcom, will be powered by the RE Engine, and it will feature the most realistic graphics for the series to date.

The all-new title is currently in development using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, which was used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. RE Engine paired with next generation console technology will elevate the survival horror experience in Resident Evil Village to new heights, as the title will showcase the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date.

Resident Evil Village releases on a yet to be confirmed date on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.