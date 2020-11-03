Resident Evil Village to Run at Dynamic 4K with Ray Tracing on PS5

Resident Evil Village, the next main chapter in CAPCOM's premier horror series, just received a load of new information thanks to the updated official PlayStation site's product page. First of all, the page provides technical details on the PS5's features, which includes full support for DualSense and Tempest 3D AudioTech, quick load times thanks to the console's extremely quick SSD and dynamic 4K resolution with ray tracing.

Explore Resident Evil Village's beautiful yet terrifying vistas and locales in 4K* with Ray Tracing. Fast loading: Instantly pick up right where you left off with almost no load times, thanks to the power of the PS5 console's ultra-high speed SSD. Adaptive triggers: Feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers for an even more immersive experience. Haptic feedback: Simulate the feeling of firing a real gun with haptic feedback. Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Surround yourself with the carefully crafted music and sounds of survival horror in Resident Evil Village. 3D Audio enhances the experience by making you feel the hair-raising sounds coming from every direction. *Dynamic 4K and HDR require a compatible 4K & HDR compatible TV or display.

CAPCOM is already debuting ray tracing in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, so this won't be a first. Looking at that title, which also runs on the RE Engine, we can speculate there may be ray-raced reflections, lighting, and shadows in Resident Evil Village.

There's no release date yet for the new Resident Evil game, other than a generic 2021. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, making it 'next-gen exclusive' in that regard.