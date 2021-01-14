Resident Evil Village Showcase Coming Soon, Beta Signups for a Mystery RE Game Now Open

The next couple weeks should be exciting ones for Resident Evil fans, as Capcom is promising a new, in-depth look at Resident Evil Village and will be holding a closed beta for an unannounced title. The Resident Evil Village showcase will include a “guided tour” of the game, a trailer, gameplay footage, and “more Resident Evil news,” which hopefully includes a release date! You can check out a quick teaser for the Resident Evil Showcase, below.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

Perhaps even more intriguing is the fact that Capcom has opened up closed beta signups for a Resident Evil game that’s yet to even be announced (expect that to happen at the upcoming showcase). All we know now, is that it will be multiplayer action experience for 4 to 6 players. The beta will be available for Xbox One and PS4, and you’ll be able to sign up until January 25. Here are the prerequisites for getting into the beta:

You have a Capcom ID. Your Capcom ID is linked to the Resident Evil Ambassador program. You are 18 years old or over. You own supported hardware (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox One)

Here are the times you’ll be able to participate in the beta:

January 28, 2021 1AM - 8AM (EST) (Maintenance between 4-5AM)

January 27, 2021 10PM - January 28, 5AM (PST) (Maintenance between 1-2AM)

January 28, 2021 8PM - January 29, 3AM (EST) (Maintenance between 11PM-12AM)

January 28, 2021 5PM - January 29, 12AM (PST) (Maintenance between 8-9PM)

January 29, 2021 10AM - 5PM (EST)

January 29, 2021 7AM - 2PM (PST)

January 29, 2021 10PM - January 30, 10PM (PST)

January 30, 2021 1AM - January 31, 1AM (EST)

You can apply for the closed beta, right here.

So, what might this beta be for? It’s rumored Resident Evil Village will have a multiplayer mode, but then why would the beta be taking place on Xbox One and PS4? I’m guessing it’s probably something else. It seems like Capcom pretty much always has some sort of quirky RE multiplayer experiment in the works, so we’ll just have to wait and see what form this one takes.

Resident Evil Village is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. The Resident Evil Showcase kicks off on January 21 at 2pm PT. Excited for some new Evil info?