Resident Evil Village Online Multiplayer Mode Leaked; May Be Free-To-Play – Rumor

Resident Evil Village is apparently getting an online multiplayer mode, according to some leaked information.

Reddit user ChrisRedfieldfanboy recently provided an English translation of a tentative Resident Evil Village Online roadmap that has been leaked online. According to this roadmap, the multiplayer mode will receive multiple packs including characters, skins, and boosters as well as free updates.

The leaked Resident Evil Village Online roadmap also suggests that title updates will be linked with Resident Evil Revelations 3, another yet to be announced entry in the series that has been revealed via the recent big Capcom leak. Additionally, there's the chance that this online mode may become a standalone free-to-play-game, as the leaked document confirms Capcom has been looking at free-to-play battle royale games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Resident Evil Village is the main eight entry in the series created by Capcom. Set years after the events of Resident Evil VII, the game will see the return of Ethan Winters as well as the return of one of the most popular Resident Evil characters, Chris Redfield.

Resident Evil Village launches on PC and consoles on a yet to be confirmed 2021 release date.