Resident Evil Village Runs at 4K Resolution, 45 FPS With Ray Tracing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Resident Evil Village will run at 4K resolution, 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it seems like performance will take a considerable hit withy ray tracing on.

Following yesterday's Resident Evil Village showcase, Capcom confirmed the output resolution and expected framerate of all console versions. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the eighth entry in the series will run at 4K resolution, 45 FPS with ray tracing. The Xbox Series S version will run at 1440p, 45 FPS without ray tracing, 1440p, 30 FPS with ray tracing.

Details on the resolution and performance of the previous-gen versions of Resident Evil Village have also been confirmed. Things will be somewhat rough on base models, as the game will run at 900p, 30 FPS on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Set to high resolution, the game will run at 4K resolution, 30 FPS on both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, while the basic display mode will make the game run at 1080p, 60 FPS on both.

Resident Evil Village launches next month worldwide, but fans will be able to get a taste of the experience on all formats soon. This weekend and the next, a playable demo will be available for a limited time on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, featuring the Village and Castle sections. The same demo will be made available in early May on all formats.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.