Resident Evil Village PC Performance Issues Will Be Fixed in a Soon to Launch Patch, Capcom Confirms

Resident Evil Village on PC will soon receive a patch that will address performance and stuttering issues, Capcom confirmed today.

As reported by Eurogamer today, the Japanese publisher confirmed that the next patch, which will release soon, will address stuttering and performance issues. These issues seem to be caused by DRM, as the cracked version of the game performs considerably better, as highlighted by Digital Foundry yesterday.

Resident Evil Village PC Stutters Go Away with the Crack, Digital Foundry Confirms

Capcom got in touch this morning to give us an update on this situation. "The team are working on a patch to address PC performance issues, it should be available soon - we'll have more details shortly."

Resident Evil Village launched back in May on PC and consoles. While not perfect, the game is a more than worthy entry in the series, as highlighted by Nate in his review of the PlayStation 5 version.

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.