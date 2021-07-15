Resident Evil Village PC Performance Issues Will Be Fixed in a Soon to Launch Patch, Capcom Confirms
Resident Evil Village on PC will soon receive a patch that will address performance and stuttering issues, Capcom confirmed today.
As reported by Eurogamer today, the Japanese publisher confirmed that the next patch, which will release soon, will address stuttering and performance issues. These issues seem to be caused by DRM, as the cracked version of the game performs considerably better, as highlighted by Digital Foundry yesterday.
Capcom got in touch this morning to give us an update on this situation. "The team are working on a patch to address PC performance issues, it should be available soon - we'll have more details shortly."
Resident Evil Village launched back in May on PC and consoles. While not perfect, the game is a more than worthy entry in the series, as highlighted by Nate in his review of the PlayStation 5 version.
Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.
Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.
Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
