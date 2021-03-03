Resident Evil Village to Support AMD FidelityFX and Ray Tracing on PC

AMD just unveiled their new Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card (get all the details here), but they also just dropped a juicy tidbit for survival horror fans. AMD has announced a partnership with Capcom, which means the PC version of Resident Evil Village will support AMD FidelityFX and ray tracing on 6000-series cards. You can check out a quick RX on-and-off comparison below (unfortunately, the video is only available on Twitter for now).

We've partnered with Capcom to utilize raytracing and AMD FidelityFX to enhance the atmosphere and next-generation visuals in Resident Evil Village. We can't wait to play #REVillage on May 7th. pic.twitter.com/VgSZiPlJvz — Radeon RX (@Radeon) March 3, 2021

For those unfamiliar, AMD FidelityFX is an image-quality toolkit for developers, which makes implementing techniques like ambient occlusion, variable shading, and AMD’s custom sharpening techniques easier. Resident Evil Village will also be supporting ray tracing and other visual techniques on PS5 and Xbox Series X (at 30fps). Of course, Capcom partnering with AMD means RE Village probably won’t be seeing support for NVIDIA-exclusive features like DLSS.

Haven’t been keeping up with Resident Evil Village? You can check out my impressions of the game’s “Maiden” demo here. Here’s the game’s official description…

The next generation of survival horror rises in the form of Resident Evil Village, the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series. With ultra-realistic graphics powered by the RE Engine, fight for survival as danger lurks around every corner. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. When BSAA captain Chris Redfield attacks their home Ethan must once again head into hell to get his kidnapped daughter back.

Resident Evil Village launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on May 7.