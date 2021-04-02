Resident Evil Village New Footage Showcases PlayStation 4 Pro Version

New Resident Evil Village footage has been shared online today, showcasing one of the last-gen versions of the game.

The new footage, which has been shared online by IGN, shows the upcoming new entry in the series by Capcom running on PlayStation 4 Pro. Although the new footage is not enough to fully understand how different last-gen and current-gen versions will be, it definitely inspires confidence that Capcom is willing to show last-gen footage one month before the game releases worldwide.

Resident Evil Village is set to receive a new demo on all platforms in the near future, but PlayStation 5 owners can already get a taste of the experience with the Maiden demo.

While only a very small slice of the larger game, the Resident Evil Village “Maiden” demo hints we may be in for a game that focuses more on subtle, slow-burn tension than recent entries in the series. Capcom also seems to be reaching back to an older era of horror for inspiration. To the lavish and slightly campy Hammer and European horror films of the 60s and 70s perhaps. That said, don’t worry, we’ll also be getting plenty of traditional RE action as well – recent trailers have made that clear. Whether Resident Evil Village’s new tone and setting will be for everyone remains to be seen, but given the run Capcom has been on since RE7, they’ve earned my trust and terror.

Resident Evil Village launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on May 7th.