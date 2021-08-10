Resident Evil Village New PC Update Improves Performance, Fine-Tunes FidelityFX Super Resolution and More
A new Resident Evil Village update is live on Steam, introducing performance improvements to the game and more.
The August 10th update improves internal processing to optimize performance. Additionally, the update does some minor fine-tuning to FidelityFX Super Resolution, which has been introduced in the previous update, and fixes some minor, unspecified bugs.
Find the full Resident Evil Village August 10th update notes below.
- Internal processing will be improved to optimize performance.
- Minor fine-tuning to FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).
- Added general stability fixes.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Resident Evil Village launched on PC and consoles earlier this year. The game is a more than worthy entry in the series, as highlighted by Nate in his review.
Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive RE Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.
Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.
Experience survival horror like never before in the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise - Resident Evil Village.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
- First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
- Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.
