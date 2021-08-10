Resident Evil Village New PC Update Improves Performance, Fine-Tunes FidelityFX Super Resolution and More

A new Resident Evil Village update is live on Steam, introducing performance improvements to the game and more.

The August 10th update improves internal processing to optimize performance. Additionally, the update does some minor fine-tuning to FidelityFX Super Resolution, which has been introduced in the previous update, and fixes some minor, unspecified bugs.

Find the full Resident Evil Village August 10th update notes below.

Internal processing will be improved to optimize performance.

Minor fine-tuning to FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

Added general stability fixes.

Other minor bug fixes.

Resident Evil Village launched on PC and consoles earlier this year. The game is a more than worthy entry in the series, as highlighted by Nate in his review.

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive RE Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.