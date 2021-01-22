Resident Evil Village Maiden Demo Runs at Native 4K Resolution With Small Performance Drops, Analysis Confirms
The Resident Evil Village Maiden demo is not representative of the final game in more ways than one, but it definitely paints a good picture regarding resolution and performance.
ElAnalistaDeBits took a good look at the recently released PlayStation 5 exclusive demo, confirming it runs at native 4K resolution and mostly stable 60 FPS, dropping to the 50 range when the enemy appears. The video also highlights how texture resolution seems to be lower than in the latest trailer, so the final game is definitely going to look better.
The demo runs natively at 2160p on PS5.
The framerate reaches a stable 60fps most of the time.
As soon as the enemy makes his appearance, the fps drops to 50.
The textures seem to have suffered some cut in resolution with respect to reveal trailer.
Resident Evil Village is releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One on May 7th worldwide. During yesterday's showcase, Capcom shared not only a terrifying new trailer but also the first gameplay footage, highlighting some of the game's mechanics, the return of item management and crafting, combat, and more.
Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in the best-selling Resident Evil series. The all-new title is currently in development using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, which was used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5.
The first-person action in RE Village begins when players assume the role of a distraught and shattered Ethan as he seeks to uncover the mysterious new horrors that plague a once peaceful village. Throughout this terrifying journey, players will fight for every breath as they are hunted by vicious new enemies that have infested the snow-capped locale. Channeling the capabilities of next-generation consoles, the detailed realism and relentless feeling of fear will increase with each desperate battle for survival, while moments of calm will leave players wondering what new horrors await.
