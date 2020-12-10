Resident Evil Village Will Be Close to Resident Evil 5 in Lenght; New Trailer May Be Shared Today – Rumor

Resident Evil Village will not be as long as Resident Evil 4 or Resident Evil 6, but fans will still not be disappointed by its length.

Speaking on Twitter, well-known Capcom leaker Dusk Golem revealed that the eighth main entry in the series will be like Resident Evil 5 in length. The next entry in the series is also more ambitious than Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, with Capcom working hard to make it a masterpiece.

(1/2) I think it will be, though to what extent I'm really curious. RE7's done extremely well for itself, sitting over 8 million copies now. RE8 is getting a lot more time to polish itself, is a more ambitious game, they're really gunning for it to be a "masterpiece", there is a https://t.co/hnkZ0Oed7z — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 10, 2020

Additionally, Dusk Golem noted how we might be getting a new Resident Evil Village trailer during The Game Awards later today. Resident Evil VII: Biohazard is part of the Game Awards Sale on Steam and something similar happened right before the Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 3 remake announcements

Here's a little hint: Capcom aligns sales with game announcements, they have for years. RE7 is part of the Game Awards Sale on Steam, and to note ONLY RE7 is, RE2 & RE3 are not. Basically confirms there will be a new RE8 trailer at TGA. pic.twitter.com/MGVyVXGk9e — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 10, 2020

(1/2) It's not a stretch. RE7 went on the deepest discount the week the PS5 event revealing RE8 was supposed to happen. When RE3 was announced, RE:2 went on its deepest sale, & when RE:3's media embargo lifted RE:2 (and only RE:2) went on sale too. RE:2 when it was announced, RE7 https://t.co/BTRLqGG8Y1 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 10, 2020

(2/2) was part of the E3 Sale. Literally Capcom alligns these sales with reveals regularly, if RE7 is part of the Game Awards sale, and specifically ONLY RE7 (this sale is for titles officially correlating to the TGAs in some way), then yes RE8 is there 100%. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) December 10, 2020

Resident Evil Village is currently in development for PC and consoles. A final release date has yet to be confirmed outside of a generic 2021 release window.