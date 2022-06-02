Resident Evil 4 Remake Gets an Moody First Trailer, Coming March 2023 with PSVR 2 Content

Rumors have been circulating for years at this point, but today Capcom finally unveiled their long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4. The first trailer shows impressively redone visuals that look to add a new level of atmosphere and detail to the classic title. We also see quite a bit of Ada Wong, hinting she might play a bigger role as rumored, and some scenes and locations that don’t look like anything from the original game. It seems like RE4 is getting the full Resident Evil 2 revamp treatment. You can check out the first trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake yourself, below.

Street Fighter 6 Shows Off Hard-Hitting Action and a New Hub, Will Launch in 2023

In a new blog post, Capcom confirms they'll be "reimagining" Resident Evil 4's story, while preserving the original game's "essence"...

This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.

In addition to the new trailer, Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 4 remake will offer some PSVR 2 content. Resident Evil Village is also coming to PSVR 2 -- you can check out a trailer for that below (which opens up with Lady Dimitrescu, naturally).

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming to PS5 (and other yet to be confirmed platforms) on March 24, 2023.